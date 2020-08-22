Cunningham, Emmett

Emmett P. Cunningham, of Altavista, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. He is survived by his son, Emmett; daughter-in-law, Rea; granddaughter, Yuri; other relatives, and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., on Monday, August 24, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 2948 Marysville Rd, Altavista, VA 24517, with Pastor Jackson, officiating. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.
To plant a tree in memory of Emmett Cunningham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.