Dabney, Curtis Dean
Curtis (Dean) Dabney, went to be with the Lord on Monday, August 31, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio. Curtis (Dean) was born on March 11, 1940, in Bedford County, to the late Mary and Charlie Dabney. Curtis leaves to cherish his memories his two children, Phyllis Miller and Curtis (Poouchie) Dabney (Sharon); two brothers, George Dabney (Patricia) of Big Island, and Bobby (Trevae) of Lynchburg, Va., four grandchildren, Curtis Jr., (Spike), Tomicka, Fletcher Jr., and Sophia, six great-grandchildren, many devoted friends in Dayton, Ohio, including is hunting buddies and caregiver, Von, and a host of relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

