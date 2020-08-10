You have permission to edit this article.
Dalton, Betty Martin Mays
Dalton, Betty Martin Mays

March 8, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Betty Martin Mays Dalton, 73, of 9672 Blue Ridge Drive, Hurt, died on Friday, August 7, 2020, at her home. She was the wife of the late Melvin Field "Billy" Dalton. She was born on March 8, 1947, in Rustburg, a daughter of the late Thomas H. Martin and Mary Ella Garrett Martin. She was a member of Hurt United Methodist Church. She is survived by a son, James Mays and his wife, Crystal, of Hurt; a stepdaughter, Katherine D. Thomas and her husband, Doug, of Lynchburg; four sisters, Ethel Martin of Lynchburg, Mary Eagle of Rustburg, Janice Workman of Evington, and Gladys Martin of Lynchburg; and a dear friend and caregiver, Cindy Sigler of Hurt. She was preceded in death by five brothers, Jessie, Lawson, Lemuel, Franklin and James Martin. A funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Hurt United Methodist Church by the Rev. James Brown with burial to follow in Green Lawn Cemetery, Hurt. The family will receive friends from one hour prior to the service at the church and other times at the residence. For those wishing to view Betty, viewing will be available from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. Monday, August 10, 2020, at Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service, Altavista. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista

