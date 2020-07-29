Daniel Jr., Arthur Lee

Arthur Lee Daniel Jr. 78, of Madison Heights, passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020, at his residence. He was the loving husband of Betty Ferguson Daniel for 59 years. Born on December 31, 1941, in Lynchburg, he was the son of the late Arthur Lee Daniel Sr. and the late Rosa Lloyd Daniel. Arthur retired from Flowserve after 47 years of service. He was a devoted member of Victory Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and enjoyed the Wednesday night Bible studies. Arthur was a Cadillac man and enjoyed restoring cars, especially from the 70's. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kimberly Jane Daniel. Arthur is survived by his wife, Betty Daniel; children, Troy Daniel, Ronald Daniel, and Sherry Holt and husband, Kevin; seven grandchildren, Sean Daniel, Daniel Holt, Joshua Holt, Isaiah Holt, Chloe Holt, Samuel Holt and Sarah Holt; sisters, Faye Noel and husband, Donald and Joan Daniel; best friends, David Wilson and Kyle Hayden; and numerous other family members. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Concord Cemetery with the Rev. Kevin Holt officiating. Whitten Monelison Chapel is assisting the Daniel family (929-5712).
