Davis, Dorothy Marie

June 20, 1951 - August 3, 2020 Mrs. Dorothy Marie Davis, 69, of 268 Wyatts Road, Long Island, Virginia, departed this life on Monday, August 3, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born on June 20, 1951, in Halifax County, she was the daughter of the late Paul Carter and Pearl Lovelace Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Robert D. Davis; three sisters, Sara Hubbard, Earnestine Scott, and Pearl Baker; and three brothers, Raymond Carter, John Carter and her twin, Dolphus Carter. Mrs. Davis was last employed by Techma in Gretna, Virginia, and was a member of the Miracle Revival Fellowship Holiness Church, where she served faithfully as Mother of the church, usher, member of the choir and VBS teacher. Those left to cherish her memories are her husband, Robert Davis of the residence; three daughters, Pearline Glass (Minister Virgil Glass) of Long Island, Virginia, Paulette Davis of Greensboro, North Carolina, and Pamela Ward (Christopher) of Gretna, Virginia; two sons, Wayne Davis (Patricia) of Jacksonville, Florida, and Antonio Lamont Davis of Long Island, Virginia; three sisters, Mary Eliza Stone of Danville, Virginia, Pauline West of Lynchburg, Virginia, and Corrine Rosser of Long Island, Virginia; two brothers, Clyde Carter of Gretna, Virginia, and Dave Carter (Delores) of Newark, New Jersey; 14 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren; her godson, Prophet Ivory Jenkins Jr.; adopted grandson, Dion Johnson, a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Graveside rites for Mrs. Davis will be conducted on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Miracle Revival Fellowship Holiness Church with Bishop Donnell Johnson, eulogist. A viewing will be held at Miller Funeral Home on Friday, August 7, 2020, from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
