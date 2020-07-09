Joseph Edward Davis Jr.'s amazing life began on September 1, 1929, born to the late Joseph E. Davis Sr. and Ruth Glover in Lynchburg, Virginia. Joseph rejoined Rivermont Baptist Church and was deemed Deacon Emeritus, celebrating his life-long faithfulness to God. Joseph was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Davis; and previous wives, Charlotte Webb, and Reitha Woodall; and his parents, Joseph, Sr. and Ruth Davis. He leaves behind to cherish his memories his three daughters, Sandra Wayne, Janet Moody, and Alison Davis-Bayne; son-in-law, Peter Bayne; two stepsons, Scott Brice and Joseph Marcus; a stepdaughter, Dianne Brice; daughter-in-law, Ronnie Brice; eight grandchildren, Kevin Lewis, Michelle Wayne Anthony, Lamont Wayne, Anika Brice-Brantley, Bernadette Vaughan, Shawn Marcus, Danielle Moody-Sutton, and Kourtney Marcus-Branigan; and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and loving friends. He also leaves behind a devoted friend, Lillie Winfree. A funeral service will be held at the Davis Turner Funeral Home on Saturday, July 11, 2020, however, due to the pandemic, only immediate family will be attending the service. There will be a public viewing Friday, July 10, 2020, and the service will be live-streamed through the Rivermont Baptist Church Facebook page. The interment will be held at the Rivermont Baptist Church Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave., Lynchburg, VA 24504
Davis Jr., Joseph Edward
To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Davis, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.