Day, Jean Adams

December 18, 1929 - July 29, 2020 Jean Adams Day, 90, of Madison Heights, passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Born in Tyro, on December 18, 1929, she was a daughter of the late James Alfred and Lecy Pearl Snead Adams. Jean had been a secretary for Montague Betts Company, where she retired after 26 faithful years. She attended and was a member of Randolph Memorial Baptist Church and the American Business Women's Association. Jean had also been the past president of the Amherst Jr. Women's Club, as well as the past secretary for the Amherst/Monroe Ruritan Club. She is survived by her son, H. Lee Day III (Pat) of Forest; two nephews, Keith Bernard (Donna) of Grit, and Kevin Bernard (Theresa) of Boone, N.C.; and a devoted family friend, Donna Riordan of Anchorage, Alaska. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Harry L. Day Jr., and her sister, Maude A. Bernard. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fort Hill Memorial Park by Pastor Jeff Worley. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Amherst Humane Society, P.O. Box 614, Amherst, VA 24521 or to Randolph Memorial Baptist Church, P.O. Box 635, Madison Heights, VA 24572. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home is serving the family, 434-277-5194. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10, Roseland, VA 22967
