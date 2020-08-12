Deacon-Fields, Nelda C.

You have permission to edit this article.
July 8, 1940 - August 9, 2020 Nelda Deacon-Fields, 80, of Lynchburg, died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was the loving wife of Robert W. Fields for 54 years. Nelda was born on July 8, 1940, in Lynchburg, a daughter of the late Lawrence Joseph Deacon and the late Grace Ford Deacon. Nelda was always devoted to her family. She loved hosting family dinners and gatherings. She retired as a Corporate Credit Manager with the Lynchburg Foundry after 48 years. In addition to her husband she is survived by her sister: Wanda D. Williams (Gene) of Appomattox, one brother, Frank Deacon of Nacogdoches, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis A. Deacon and Walter R. Deacon. The family would like to thank the staff at Runk & Pratt Liberty Ridge their exceptional care of Nelda. A private family service will be held in the Chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.

