Del Duca, Ralph Michael

November 1, 1932 - August 30, 2020 Ralph Michael Del Duca, 87, of Goode, Va., and formerly of Berkeley Heights, N.J., passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Genevieve "Jaye" Del Duca for 67 years. Born on November 1, 1932, in Berkeley Heights, N.J., he was the son of the late Anthony and Dora Del Duca. After his enlistment in the United States Navy (1952-1954), he served aboard the USS Northhampton. He later earned an AA degree in criminal justice from Union College, N.J., and attended criminal justice programs at UVA, Trenton State University and Rutgers University in New Jersey. He also graduated from the FBI Academy at Quantico, Va., and was a member of the FBI National Academy. Chief Del Duca was listed in the Who's Who in Police Enforcement in the International Police Chiefs Association. He was Chief of the Berkeley Heights, N.J. Police from February 1, 1982 until April 4, 1992, with a total of thirty seven years of service in the Berkeley Heights Police Department. He was life time member in Local #144 PBA and Berkeley Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter, Linda Schaufert of Lynchburg, Va.; one son, R. Scott Del Duca of John's Island, S.C.; two sisters, Nancy Light and Florence Leta; three grandsons, Bradford R. Scott Schaufert (Alexis), Jayson Brent Schaufert (Annelise) and Paul Raymond Schaufert; great-granddaughters, Everleigh Grace Schaufert and Junia Elizabeth Schaufert. He was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Groppi and a brother, Anthony Del Duca. A private graveside service will be held on Friday, September 4, 2020, at Virginia Memorial Park Mausoleum with Fr. Sal Anonuevo officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The New Jersey State Policemans Benevolent Survivor & Welfare Fund, NJ State P.B.A. Inc., 158 Main Street, Woodbridge NJ 07095, Phone# 732-636-8860. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory, Wiggington Road Chapel, 434-385-8900, is serving the family. On-line condolences may be sent to www.diuguidfuneralservice.com. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel 811 Wiggington Road
