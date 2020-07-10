Dias, Harriet Cavender

April 3, 1926 - July 7, 2020 Harriet Cavender Dias, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was a caring, loving and devoted mother to John Dias. Born in West Virginia on April 3, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Eloise Pebbles Cavender and was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lauren Dias, Julia Mahaley; her former husband, Harry Richard Dias and her sister, Laura Elmore. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and worked for Old Time Gospel Hour and Liberty University. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Roy Newman. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory
Service information
11:00AM
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
