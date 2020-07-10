Dias, Harriet Cavender
0 entries

Dias, Harriet Cavender

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

April 3, 1926 - July 7, 2020 Harriet Cavender Dias, 94, of Lynchburg, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was a caring, loving and devoted mother to John Dias. Born in West Virginia on April 3, 1926, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Eloise Pebbles Cavender and was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lauren Dias, Julia Mahaley; her former husband, Harry Richard Dias and her sister, Laura Elmore. She was a member of Thomas Road Baptist Church and worked for Old Time Gospel Hour and Liberty University. A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Service by the Rev. Roy Newman. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory

Dias, Harriet Cavender
To send flowers to the family of Harriet Dias, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 11
Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
11:00AM
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Rd
Lynchburg, VA 24502
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News