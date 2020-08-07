Dickerson, Bobbie Guthrie

Bobbie Guthrie Dickerson, 86, of Lynchburg, passed away at home on August 4, 2020. She was born on June 13, 1934, in Nathalie, Va., to the late Lonie Waller Guthrie and Irene Rudder Guthrie. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Lonie Waller "L.W." Guthrie Jr. and his two sons, Mike and Donnie Guthrie, all of Brookneal, Va. Following her graduation from Volens High School in 1952, she moved from Brookneal to Lynchburg to attend Phillip's Business College, graduating in 1953. From there, she went to work at Mead Paper Board Products, now Rock-Tenn, and retired after a total of 35 years. She leaves behind her daughter, Debbie Edmunds (Pres); two grandchildren, Celeste Sedlar (Darko) and Dustin Edmunds; one great-granddaughter, Stela Sedlar and one great-grandson, Leon Sedlar, arriving in November, all of Lynchburg; her sister, Nancy Abbott of Lynchburg; two nephews, C.R Abbott of New London, and Roger Abbott of Goode; and a niece, Rhonda Miller of Forest. Due to the rampant spread of covid 19 in Lynchburg right now, there will be no visitation or formal service. Instead the family requests that all who were touched by Bobbie's life, take 5 minutes at 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 8, 2020, to light a candle and send your special thoughts and prayers to her in heaven. Memorial contributions can be made to the Lynchburg Humane Society or the Lynchburg Daily Bread. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
