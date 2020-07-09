Dickerson, Paul D.

August 12, 1951 - July 5, 2020 Graveside rites for Mr. Paul D. Dickerson, 68, of Gretna, Va., will be conducted on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Elder Carl Luck, eulogist. A viewing will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. In compliance with state and federal restrictions, masks will be required, and social distancing will be practiced. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
