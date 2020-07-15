Dickerson, Ray David
0 entries

Dickerson, Ray David

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Ray David Dickerson, 82, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He served his country in the United States Navy. Ray retired from Norfolk Southern after 31 years of service. Ray was born on May 6, 1938, in Lynchburg, Va., to the late Aubrey Leonard and Emma Virginia Whitten Dickerson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Elizabeth Ann Dickerson and Frances Ann Dickerson. Ray is survived by his wife, Alma G. Dickerson; sons, David Ray Dickerson (Linda) of Gaithersburg, Md., and Scott Whitten Dickerson (Lee Anne) of Woodstock, Ga.; grandchildren, Jennifer Dickerson Finney, Christopher Dickerson, and Jordan Dickerson; great-grandchild, Julian Samonte; and sisters, Sandra Faulkner (Gerald) of Greensboro, N.C., and Diane Smith (Basil) of Helena, Ala. The family would like to give a special thank you to Lewis-Gale Medical Center 3 West; Friendship Health and Rehab South Wing 4; Good Samaritan Hospice; Dr. Lawrence K. Monahan; and special friends, Myrna and Shannon Barnes. A Graveside Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cave Spring Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 20181, Roanoke, VA 24018 or online at https://www.csrescue.org/donate. Arrangements are being handled by Oakey's Funeral Service - South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

+1 
Dickerson, Ray David
+1 
Dickerson, Ray David

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News