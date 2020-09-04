Dillard, Laurie Alma Freeney

Laurie Alma Freeney Dillard, 95, went to be with her Lord on September 2, 2020, at her home in Lynchburg, Va., where she has lived since 1965. She was a daughter of the late Edward and Susie Driskill Freeney of Juliette, Ga., and was also preceded in death by a brother, Edward W. Freeney Jr. of California, and two sisters, Frances Freeney of Atlanta, Ga., and Helen Ruth Freeney of Augusta, Ga. She is survived by her husband of almost 64 years, Byron Dillard, of Lynchburg; a son, Byron Dillard Jr. (Mack) and wife, Karen, of Roanoke, Va.; two daughters, Phyllis Rinehart and husband, Larry, of Gahanna, Ohio, and Becky Migner and husband, Peter, of Deland, Fla.; six granddaughters, Shelby of Roanoke, Va., Chelsea (Wes Magnuson) of Saco, Maine, Rayna (James Vagnier) of Orange City, Fla., Chaney (Nick Shaner) of Indian Lake, Ohio, Tansy of Gahanna, Ohio, and Brigette of Deland, Fla.; three grandsons, Ben (Lauren Fallabel Dillard) of Stephenson, Va., Levi of Deland, Fla., and Newman of Deland, Fla.; and three beautiful, smart great-granddaughters, Emily, Allison, and Olivia. Laurie will be lovingly remembered by her husband and family. She was an active member of Lynchburg Church of the Nazarene for the past 55 years, where she coached numerous Bible quiz teams and taught a children's Sunday School class until the age of 92. Laurie was born in Juliette, Ga., on July 7, 1925, and graduated from Asbury College in Kentucky in 1946. She taught fourth grade in the public schools of Atlanta, Ga. and Jacksonville, Fla. After her children grew up, she did in-home childcare for over 20 years. Her favorite hobbies were gardening, sewing, cooking, playing games, traveling in the USA, reading, memorizing poetry, and bird watching. A celebration of her life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Stephen Willis. Burial to follow in Virginia Memorial Park, 11490 Forest Rd, Forest, Va. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider Lynchburg First Church of the Nazarene. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory, (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com.
