Donovan, Fred Wayne

January 11, 1946 - August 10, 2020 Fred Wayne Donovan, 74, of Lynchburg, passed away on Monday, August 10, 2020, at his residence. Born January 11, 1946, in Rockingham County, he was the son of the late Claude Brewer Donovan and the late Clarine Kathryn Lokey Donovan. Fred is survived by his brother, Charles Donovan of Lynchburg; and numerous friends including Harvey W. Thompson and his fiancée Megan Fritzinger of Lynchburg. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. Interment will follow at Presbyterian Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5 until 7 p.m., on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Whitten Park Avenue Chapel. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkavenue.com. Whitten Park Avenue Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
