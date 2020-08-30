Douglas, Linda L.

Linda Landrum Douglas, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Bedford, Va., died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1940, a daughter of Allison B. Landrum and Helen N. Landrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Douglas and son-in-law, Brian Noakes. She is survived by her children, Alison Noakes, Scott Douglas and wife, Charlene, and Robin Adams and husband, Darryl; grandchildren, Kasey Noakes and wife, Kylie, Kaleb Noakes, Robert Douglas, Ashley Douglas, Garrison Adams, Joel Adams, and Anna Adams; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Douglas and Harlan Noakes. She graduated from Lynchburg General School of nursing as a registered nurse. She worked at Lynchburg General as a RN and at Bedford Memorial Hospital (Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital) as a RN and a Nursing Supervisor. Linda attended Bible Truth Tabernacle until moving to Tucson, Arizona. No services will be held in Bedford, Va.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.