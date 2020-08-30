Douglas, Linda L.

 Skip to main content
Linda Landrum Douglas, 80, of Tucson, Ariz., formerly of Bedford, Va., died on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. She was born on February 10, 1940, a daughter of Allison B. Landrum and Helen N. Landrum. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John R. Douglas and son-in-law, Brian Noakes. She is survived by her children, Alison Noakes, Scott Douglas and wife, Charlene, and Robin Adams and husband, Darryl; grandchildren, Kasey Noakes and wife, Kylie, Kaleb Noakes, Robert Douglas, Ashley Douglas, Garrison Adams, Joel Adams, and Anna Adams; and great-grandchildren, Brayden Douglas and Harlan Noakes. She graduated from Lynchburg General School of nursing as a registered nurse. She worked at Lynchburg General as a RN and at Bedford Memorial Hospital (Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital) as a RN and a Nursing Supervisor. Linda attended Bible Truth Tabernacle until moving to Tucson, Arizona. No services will be held in Bedford, Va.

