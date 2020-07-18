Dunaway, Phillip Stephen

July 16, 2020 Phillip Stephen "Steve" Dunaway, 65, passed from this earth on Thursday, July 16, 2020. In his last moments, he was doing what he loved the most, sharing a day off with his beloved wife, Lee-Ellen, listening to music in his workshop and hoping against hope that there would not be a second Trump presidency. Music was his life and career. Steve began with The Greater Experience but his fondest memories and lifelong friendships were with High and Mighty. His dedication to quality sound was evident as he began refocusing all the lights while the band was playing. After High and Mighty dissolved, Steve worked for RA Roth and toured with Hank Williams Jr., Chicago, Triumph, .38 Special, Neil Young and over 225 other acts. A serious accident ended his career with stage work and design, but not before he proudly completed the stage drapes in the Fox Theater in Atlanta. Steve met his wife, Lee-Ellen, when he was cruising the Waffle House in his '60 Corvette. They reunited in 2000, dating long distance for five years and he joined her in Virginia in 2005 where he was the happiest in his entire life. It took him three years to say the words "I love you" and then there was no stopping him. He dedicated his life to helping her live her dreams as he had. He was as proud of her accomplishments. He once said that hearing her students say "Mrs. Dunaway" meant the world to him. Steve was preceded in death by his mother, Elaine and brother, Ken "Donut" Dunaway. He is survived by his wife, Lee-Ellen Underwood Dunaway; his daughter, Stephanie Sanders (Terrance) of Georgia; his father, Jim; brother, Dennis (Wendy); stepbrother and stepsister, Todd and Donna; cousins, who were like siblings, Rory and Debbie Dunn. Steve had three stepsons, Daniel Tabor (Dawn), Justin Gunter (Krista) and Russ Gunter. Steve had three grandchildren who were so incredibly special to him, Steven Sanders, Allison Jade Tabor (Brandon) and Taeya Tabor and the absolute apple of his eye was his new great-granddaughter, Knoxleigh Faith Litchford. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be no service at this time. Following Steve's wishes, he will be cremated. Not following his wishes, there will not be pyrotechnics during the cremation. A gathering of friends is forthcoming and all whom he loved will be notified. In Steve's memory, make someone laugh today, say a kind word to someone who needs it, and perform a random act of kindness. Truly honor Steve, and for God sakes, wear a mask! Those wishing to make memorials please consider WVTF Radio, PO Box 2737, Roanoke, VA 24001-2737. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com
