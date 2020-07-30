Dunkley, Barbara Powell

February 13, 1940 - July 26, 2020 Barbara Powell Dunkley, 80, of Swinging Bridge Rd., Gladys, passed away peacefully, after an unsurvivable stoke, on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. Ms. Dunkley was born in Franklin County, Va., on February 13, 1940, daughter of Henry Lewis Powell and Mary Frith Powell. She was married to George Palmer Dunkley Jr. for 57 years. She was a member of Lighthouse Community Baptist Church in Brookneal. She started her banking career as a teller at Central Fidelity Bank and retired as a manager of commercial loans for the western region at Wachovia National Bank in Lynchburg, Va. Forever curious, she found satisfaction in her voluminous reading of literature and current events. Life-long devotion to the public library, kindle, and her robust, generous network of book lovers enriched her entire life. Long before farm to table became a common catch phrase, she made it a central part of her life. Known for cultivating a bountiful vegetable garden, she provided delicious dinners to the delight of her family year round. She had a tremendous work ethic and sometimes harvested a crop before she left for the bank in the morning. She had a sharp wit and a practical sensibility concerning all matters. She was preceded in death by her husband, George P. Dunkley, and her eldest son, "Sonny" George P. Dunkley III. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann Davies of Midlothian, Va. and husband, John Siddall; a son, Gregory Powell Dunkley of northern Kentucky; four grandsons, Landon Dunkley (Amanda) of Richmond, Va., Justin Dunkley (Lisa) of Morgantown, W.Va., Graham Davies of Portland, Ore., and Noah Dunkley of Monroe, Va.; one granddaughter, Anna Davies of Richmond, Va.; four great-grandchildren, Palmer, Siena, Garrett and Michael Dunkley; and her brother, Jim Powell (Caroline) of Simpsonville, S.C. Pending the COVID pandemic, a graveside service will be planned in the near future at Catawba Baptist Church Cemetery in Nathalie. In lieu of flowers, please donate to one of Barbara's favorite charities: St. Jude or the Salvation Army. Jeffress Funeral Home and Cremation Service 304 Lusardi Drive, Brookneal, VA 24528
