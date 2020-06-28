November 3, 1925 - March 22, 2020 Jim passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 94, after a life he described as happy and blessed and his family lovingly and gratefully appreciated as well lived. Please visit HillandWood.com. His wife, Julia Spies Dunstan; children, James C. Dunstan Jr. (Sarah), Robert W. Dunstan (Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth Dunstan Maddux (Chuck); eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren invite his extended family and friends to share in Jim's remembrance in a belated celebration. A funeral mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 401 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville, Va., on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. Due to current covid restrictions, St. Thomas requires preregistration of participants at the following link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dunston-memorial-mass-tickets-110397696482. Registration on site is also available ending a half hour before the ceremony. There is a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. The family invites you to attend only if you are willing and able to observe the current COVID restrictions which include mandatory masks.
In memory
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of condolences
You'll find individual guestbooks on the page with each obituary. You may share your thoughts of sympathy and condolences there. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that to leave your message. Otherwise, you may create an account by clicking the "Sign up" button and following the instructions.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.