Easterbrook, Atriom Alexander

Artiom was born October 5, 1989, in Smolensk, Russia, and died Saturday, August 29, 2020 in a tragic automobile accident in Coleman Falls, Virginia. He was only 30 years old. Artiom Mihaylovich Valer'evich Shelud'ko Tihonenko Easterbrook... went by many more names... Words those close to him use to describe him include: Crazy Russian! Enigma Patriot! Courageous, Encourager, Paradox, Majestic Mentor Irreplaceable, Light...Pistol! Personable, Spicy! Selfless, Self-educated, Captivating Brave, Storyteller, Cheerful, Charmer, Affectionate, Jokester, Sassy, Swaggering, Mudslinger! Tireless, Researcher, Committed Student. Eccentric, Character, Passionate, Servant, Leader, Fierce, "Sunshine", Family man, "Buttercup", Loyal, Faithful Friend, Devoted. "Uncle Arti", Brilliant, PITA, Problem solver, Compassionate, Enthusiastic Lionhearted, Wounded, but winning, Healing, Clever, Resourceful, Hilarious, Hard-working, Hustler, All in Gregarious, Generous, Gifted Brother. From another mother! Anyone who met Artiom, "the Crazy Russian," was usually captivated by his gregarious nature & intriguing perspectives as a Russian 'import.' Most laughed as they were taken aback by his off-color humor and spicy statement t-shirts, and baffled by all the contradictions that made him who he was... He was brilliant, but troubled. He loved others richly, he would give you the shirt off his back, but struggled to find peace within himself. As much as an enigma as he was while living, his death has followed suit, leaving a trail of mysteries and contradictions we may never solve. Artiom was adopted into the United States from Russia at age 14 through the KidSafe program by the Easterbrook family of Lynchburg, VA. He is survived by Pamela, Jeffrey, Chelsea, Hillary, Holden (and wife Hayley) Easterbrook. As well asHannah (Easterbrook) Iacono and her husband Anthony Iacono. Also, Grandfather Stanley Snell, nephews Knox and Liam Easterbrook and niece Isabella Iacono. At his death, it seemed Artiom believed most of his Russian family to be dead...or unreachable. However, through his sister, Olesya Tihonenko, we have found that he is survived by Olesya and her son Vladimir, his mother, Lubyova Mihailovna Tihonenko;,his brother, Alexander Mihaylovich, his sister in law, Julia Mihaylovicha, and his niece Viktoriya and nephew Yevgeny, whom he cared for deeply, his brother Vladimir Mihaylovich Valer'evich, Shelud'ko Tihonenko, and his brother Alexey Mihaylovich Valer'evich Shelud'ko Tihonenko. His father, Valery Shelud'ko is now believed to be alive. His stepfather Mihail Tihonenko is believed dead. His maternal grandfather is alive, he believed, name unknown at this time. There is much confusion and speculation as to what the truth is about the painful details of this young man's experience of life, but there is NO DOUBT in the minds of those who loved him, that he was an overcomer of great odds, with a heart full of love, light, levity, and epic courage! His quirky humor and his selfless love for others touched the hearts of people in a way that will not be soon forgotten. Artiom was fiercely proud of his Russian heritage & history, but he was also a proud U.S. citizen and patriot, very appreciative of the beauty of our freedoms. Not only was he adopted into America, with dual citizenship, he was adopted into the family of Christ in his early twenties, and then later adopted into the hearts and families of those who knew him well. His heritage and these adoptions constituted much of his identity and his courageous love for others. Though he was born into severe dysfunction and struggled with alcoholism his entire life, Artiom attracted an amazing & huge support network of friends he considered family. He had an incredible inner strength, and a spiritual calling and higher power that was winning the battle against the death trap of using alcohol to avoid facing & recovering from deep wounds. He was learning to love himself enough to seek help and get sober, and he had great success the last few years! He'd been sober with only minor setbacks for about two years. That is what makes his passing so very tragic. His life ended, just as it was really getting started. There was no sign of alcohol use at his passing. In the last few years, Artiom underwent an incredible metamorphosis: he earned his driver's license, he bought his first vehicles, he started his own tile business, Alpha Keramica, and he became a vital part of a commercial real estate enterprise as a skilled contractor and courageous problem solver of epic proportions. He is the mind and muscle behind much of the 32,000 square foot renovation of the Bedford Exchange most recently. Business and homeowners all over Lynchburg and Forest, Virginia relied on Artiom to fix what was broken, help tear down ugly things and build beautiful dreams, and make everyone laugh while doing it all with excellence. Artiom's miraculous life and ability to love in spite of the most astounding odds leaves a resounding echo in the hearts of all who loved him... His life inspires us to carry on his courageous Spirit when we face our own hardships. In light of what he faced, most of our troubles are quite small. So, the next time life tries to knock you down, we challenge you to say: "Artiom Mihaylovich Valer'evich Shelud'ko Tihonenko!!" and borrow some courage from the lionhearted young man who showed us all how to overcome great odds, with a dose of Russian humor! And if, perhaps, life feels somewhat dim because Artiom's graduated from Boot Camp Earth and won't be around to brighten up your day, try to remember that he was God's gift to you...and it was God's Love he personified. There WILL be more love where that came from, and because of knowing Artiom, you will be able to recognize the beauty of God's Love in the most surprising people and places... Out of great brokenness comes the most incredible ability to love... A child-friendly memorial picnic will be held Sunday afternoon at the farm of: Rob Schumacher 164 Myrtle Street, Monroe, VA 24574 from 3 -sundown. Bring a side dish to share, seating, beverages, and your best Artiom stories. Sticking around for campfire stories & camping is encouraged for adults only, after dark. A candlelight memorial service will be held at Riverside Park Overlook, Monday, September 7, 2020 at 6:30 pm. Please text the name and number attending either event to Trisha Basten at (434) 426-6029. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls club of America as Artiom had a huge heart for hurting kids. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
