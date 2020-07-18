Edmonds, Patricia Gilbert

May 16, 1942 - July 16, 2020 Patricia Gilbert Edmonds, 78, of Charles Drive, Appomattox, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at her residence of a of a non-coronavirus related illness. She was the wife of the late Paul Leon Edmonds. Born in Appomattox County, Va., on May 16, 1942, she was a daughter of the late Avis Godsey Gilbert and Maynard Dandridge Gilbert. She retired after 40 years of service with Ericsson. Pat was a member of Appomattox Courthouse Presbyterian Church where she was the first female Deacon. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working puzzles. She is survived by two children, Debi E. Cooper and husband, Scott and Alan Edmonds all of Appomattox; three sisters, Carole Conner and husband, Bob of Forest, Sue Lucado of Greensboro, N.C., and Sandra Martin and husband, Earl, of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat was a loving grandmother to her four grandchildren, Rhiannon Ziegler and Edmund, Drew Camden and Lindsey, Joshua Stockdale, and Blake Jamerson and to her four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the residence from 4 until 8 p.m., on Monday, July 20, 2020. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134 or the Centra Hospice of Farmville, 1705 East Third Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.
