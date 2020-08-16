Elder, Jerrilynn "Jerri" Crist

Jerrilynn "Jerri" Crist Elder, 75, of Forest, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home. Jerri was born on December 21, 1944, in Lynchburg. She was the daughter of the late Nell Wicky and the late Norman Crist. Jerri was also preceded in death by her husbands, Carol Elder and Gene Lucado, as well as a sister, Theresa Brown. Jerri was a was a retired registered nurse who enjoyed crocheting and gardening. She is survived by three children, Valerie Godfrey of Arizona, Brian Cyrus and wife, Tammy, of N.C., and Melissa Elder of Lynchburg; a stepdaughter, Leslie Lucado; a stepson, Todd Lucado; a brother, Lawrence Arthur and wife, Patti, of Lynchburg; six grandchildren, Courtney Shelton and husband, Curtis, Cody Cyrus, Monique Reid, Ryan Godfrey, and Faith Godfrey; one step-grandchild, Cody McCulloch; and one great-grandchild, Wyatt Shelton. The family will receive friends from 12 until 12:45 p.m. on Monday, August 17, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jonathan Falwell officiating. Burial will follow at Virginia Memorial Park. When attending the service, please maintain social distancing and wear a mask for everyone's safety. You are encouraged to post a memory, note, or words of condolence to the family by going to the funeral home website at www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Timberlake Chapel, is serving the family.
