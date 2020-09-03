Elder, Mary Carolyn

Mary Carolyn Elder, 87, of Lynchburg, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Bentley Commons. She was born in Campbell Co., on March 5, 1933, daughter of the late Charles and Flossie Foster Elder. She was preceded in death by her son, H. Dale Trent; brother, Jack Elder; and sisters, Melba Elder, Phyliss Owen, Katherine Spradlin, Nancy Clark, and Betty Jo St. John. She is survived by her grandson, Bobby Trent and wife, Kara; three great-grandchildren, Jaden, Carter and Cameron Trent of Lynchburg; granddaughter, Candon Trent of Newport Beach, Calif.; sisters, Sterling Tuggle and Joyce Crawley of Lynchburg; and former daughter-in-law, Carolyn Austin of Forest. She was a loving mother, mother-in-law, Granny and sister. She loved her family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that she often said, "were just precious". In honor of her memory, contributions may be sent to the American Heart Association, Meals on Wheels or the charity of your choice. A private graveside service will be held at Fort Hill Cemetery. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home and Crematory
