Steven Dale "Captain" "Buddy" Elder, 78, of Gala Lake Road, Spout Spring, died on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Margaret Jane Elder. Born in Richmond, Va., on December 4, 1941, he was a son of the late Lewis Ruthers Elder and Mary Guthrie Elder Pollard. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1971 as a Sergeant first Class, ATC Tower Operator. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his meritorious achievement in ground operations against hostile forces in the Republic of Vietnam. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie Anastasio (Alexi) of Lynchburg; a granddaughter, Andrea Rousseau (Richard); two great-grandchildren, Elijah and Briahna all of Appomattox; two brothers, Lewis Elder of Spout Spring and Mike Elder (Lynn) of N.C.; a sister, Nancy Wilcox (Buddy) of Appomattox; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son, Lewis Michael Elder; four brothers, Allen, Charles "Dick", Jesse, and Jimmy Elder; and three sisters, Alice Marie Elder, Mary Lee Atkins, and Barbara Mason. The family will have a private celebration of his life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a Veteran's charity or a charity of your choice. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com.

