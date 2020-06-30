Barbara Clawson Elliott, 74, of Madison Heights, passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020. She was the loving wife of Clinton Williams Elliott for over 50 years. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., today, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights. A Celebration of Barbara's Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the chapel of Tharp Funeral Home Madison Heights with Pastor Gary Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Briarwood Memorial Gardens. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Madison Heights, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

