 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ellis Sr., Deacon Eddie C.
0 entries

Ellis Sr., Deacon Eddie C.

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Deacon Eddie Carrington Ellis Sr., 92, of Amherst, Va., gained his wings on Thursday, August 20, 2020, to be reunited with the Lord and his late wife of 49 years Joe Ann. he was born on October 23, 1927, to the late Lucille Ellis Cosby. He was preceded in death by his late stepfather, Jeff Cosby; mother, Lucille Ellis Cosby; sister, Catherine Rose; his brother, Harry Ellis Sr.; his loving wife of 49 years, Deaconess Joe Ann Ellis; son-n-law, Henry Beverly; grandson, Henry Thornton; and a great-granddaughter, Lea Lombre. Deacon Ellis cherished his loving late wife of 49 years and his nine children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He enjoyed spending time outside with his dog, chickens, and working in his garden. Deacon Ellis worked for the C & O Railroad for forty years. After retirement he owned and operated his own dump truck doing private hauling for seven years. He leaves to cherish his memories his nine devoted children, Diane Beverly, Elaine Glover (James), Eddie Ellis Jr. (Lucille), Brenda Ferguson (Fred), Mamie Glover (Clinton Sr.), Walter Ellis Sr. (April), and Henry Ellis, all of Amherst, Va., Lucille Henry (John) of Spout Spring, Va., and Wayne Ellis Sr. (Yulita) of Gladstone, Va,; 25 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren, three great great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. A entombment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 28, 2020, at Briarwood Memorial Park with Pastor Rodney Sandidge, officiating. At the family request they ask please wear face mask and there will be no repast. Family and friends may view on Thursday, August 27, 2020, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. at Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Condolences may be sent to www.Davis-Turner.com. Service of comfort rendered by Davis-Turner Funeral Service. Davis-Turner Funeral Service 1016 Rivermont Ave.

+1 
Ellis Sr., Deacon Eddie C.
+1 
Ellis Sr., Deacon Eddie C.
To plant a tree in memory of Eddie Ellis, Sr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert