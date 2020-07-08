Eubank Sr., William Alexander

March 6, 1936 - July 6, 2020 William Alexander Eubank Sr., 84, of Bedford, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020, at Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital. He was born on Friday, March 6, 1936, in Washington, D.C., a son of the late Buford W. Eubank and Florence Adam Welsh Eubank. As a young man, William gave his heart to Jesus, his Savior, and gave testimony of Him throughout his life. He served in the National Guard and was a master cabinet maker in his younger days. He was retired as a Deputy Sheriff with Bedford County and was a member of Longwood Avenue Baptist Church. William loved camping with his family and built fun memories with all his children and grandchildren for decades. He is survived by his wife, Ann Snead Eubank; his sons, William A. Eubank Jr. and wife, Stephanie, Robert L. Eubank and wife, Terri; his daughter, Judy E. Reynolds and husband, Danny. He is also survived by his grandchildren, William "Alex" Eubank III and wife, Whitney, Annie E. Napoleon and husband, Adam, Stephanie N. Harris and husband, Jonathan, Ashley M. Fisher and husband, Dawson, Abbey R. Stinnette and husband, Stephen, Casey R. Tanner and husband, Jake, Matthew Eubank; stepgrandsons, Clay and Geoff Hamlett; as well as five great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff of the Bedford County Nursing Home for the exceptional care and love shown to their husband and dad over the last three years. The family requests those wishing to make memorials to consider Bedford Fire and Rescue, 1185 Turning Point Road, Bedford, VA 24523 or Longwood Avenue Baptist Church, 1304 Longwood Avenue, Bedford, VA 24523. The family will receive friends beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford and a funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Ross Gilfillen officiating. Interment will follow in Virginia Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bedford. Updike Funeral Home & Cremation Service Bedford, VA
Service information
1:00PM
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523
11:30AM-1:00PM
1140 West Lynchburg Salem Turnpike
Bedford, VA 24523
2:00PM
11490 Forest
Road Forest, VA 24523
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.