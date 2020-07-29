Evans, Pennell Lee

A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Community Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Please continue to follow the rules and regualtions for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing
