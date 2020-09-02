Fallen, Phillip Ray

Phillip Ray Fallen, 41, of Bedford, passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at his residence. Born on June 11, 1979, he was a son of Robin Jennings and her husband, Amos W. Jennings Jr. He was a graduate of Randolph Henry High School and a service advisor for Billy Craft Dodge Jeep Ram. Phillip was one of a kind, he had a love for music and pets, but most of all he loved his family. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Eva Dobbins and his grandfather, Percy Lee. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by a sister, Amanda Carter and her husband, Robert; step siblings, James Jennings, Patricia Jennings, and Kathy Cole; a grandfather, Edward Dobbins; aunts, Peggy Lee, Brenda Overstreet, Linda Moore, and Patty Tyree; niece and nephew, Katie Mann and Rylan Carter; two special friends, Claudette Brooks and Teressa Farren. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. at Whitten Timberlake Chapel. In lieu of flowers family suggest making donations to the Alan B. Pearson Cancer Center, To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
