Fariss, Rex Haywood

Rex Haywood Fariss, 93, of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Lynchburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. Mr. Fariss was born in Campbell County, September 26, 1926, a son of the late Woodie G. Fariss and Eva Carwile Fariss. He was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church, a United States Navy veteran of World War II and a former employee of Poole Automotive. He is survived by a sister, Joyce F. Claybrook (Murrel) of Lynchburg; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Loys Fariss; and one sister, Margaret Fariss. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Irvin Reynolds and the Rev. Johnny Roberts. Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net.
