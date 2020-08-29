 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Farmer, Bobby James
0 entries

Farmer, Bobby James

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

October 6, 1961 - August 25, 2020 Graveside rites for Mr. Bobby James Farmer, 58, of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Elder Carl Luck, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.

Farmer, Bobby James

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert