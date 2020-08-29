Farmer, Bobby James

October 6, 1961 - August 25, 2020 Graveside rites for Mr. Bobby James Farmer, 58, of Hurt, Virginia, will be conducted on Monday, August 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church cemetery with Elder Carl Luck, eulogist. A viewing will be held on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Miller Funeral Home from 4 until 7 p.m. with the family being present from 6 until 7 p.m. Miller Funeral Home, Gretna is in charge of the arrangements.
