Farrar, Faye Wilson

Faye Wilson Farrar, 80, of Richmond and formerly of Lynchburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Robert Farrar. Born in Scott County, January 21, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Denver Wilson and Almeda Johnson Wilson. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Denver Wilson Jr., Richard L. Wilson, James R. Wilson and Ralph B. Wilson; and one sister, Marie W. Bondurant. She is survived by two children, Jean F. Hughes and husband, Jim of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C., and William R. "Bill" Farrar Jr. and wife, Brittany D. Farrar of Richmond; six grandchildren, Lindsey H. Prather and husband, Brandon, and Captain James A. Hughes, USMC and his wife, Crista, Heather Farrar, Alex Farrar and his wife, Larkin, William R. "Billy" Farrar III and Samuel C. Farrar; one great-grandchild, Quinn Michelle Prather; four brothers, Charles E. Wilson, Guy E. Wilson, Jerry C. Wilson and Larry E. Wilson; and one sister, Lola Merkey all of Lynchburg. Family was the only thing that mattered to Faye, and she devoted all of her energy to it for the breadth of her life. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her quiet presence, nurturing spirit and wry humor, which she retained to the end, will forever be missed. A private graveside service will be conducted on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will schedule a public memorial and gathering at a later date. To send condolences online, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.