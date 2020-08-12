Fedorko, Diane Carol Hunt

You have permission to edit this article.
Diane Carol Hunt Fedorko, passed into God's hands on Sunday, August 9, 2020, with her daughter and husband by her side. Diane was born on April 5, 1944, to parents Ethel Gertrude Walker Hunt and Walter Jeremiah Hunt in Elizabeth, New Jersey. She graduated from Cranford High School, Cranford, N.J., class of 1962. She went on to study at Baldwin-Wallace College, Berea, Ohio and Drew University, Madison New Jersey. While spending her life as a wonderful homemaker, especially known for her decorating ability, she spent an enjoyable few years working for her hometown newspaper, the Cranford Chronicle. After leaving Cranford she and her husband moved to Bridgewater, New Jersey, Clinton New Jersey and Sinking Spring, Pennsylvania before ending in Forest, Virginia to be close to family. Diane is survived by her husband, John William Fedorko of Forest, Virginia, her daughter Dr. Kendall Elaine Fedorko Overby and her husband Dr. Timothy Patrick Overby of Forest, Virginia. She is also survived by three granddaughters, Emma Katherine Overby of Charlotte, North Carolina, Kaitlyn Sarah Overby of Arlington, Virginia, and Hannah Elizabeth Overby of Apex, North Carolina; and one great-granddaughter, expected in December. She is also survived by her sister, Virginia Karen Hunt Gutter, three nieces; three nephews; three grand-nieces and three grand-nephews; a brother-in-law, Thomas William Fedorko (Jan) of Hermitage, Tennessee; and one sister-in-law, Louisemarie Fedorko of Allenspark, Colorado. The family will receive visitors from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Tharp Funeral Home Lynchburg. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

