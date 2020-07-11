Ferguson, Carol Lois Campbell

November 30, 1933 - July 9, 2020 On Thursday, July 9, 2020, God opened the gates of Heaven to welcome a special Angel, Carol Lois Campbell Ferguson. Carol was born on November 30, 1933, to the late Ottie Bine and Mildred Nash Campbell in her home place of Massies Mill. Carol was born with the gift to teach and practice what God has for all of us How to love without seeing color, how to not judge and to respect others, and to Follow God's path of Peace, Happiness and Kindness throughout the remainder of our lives. At her young age, her family moved to Maryland for employment with the shipyard during World War II, and as a teenager, her family returned to Massies Mill, Virginia. Carol met and fell in Love with her husband of 49 years, William Sidney Ferguson, Sr. Together they made a life for themselves raising four children, William S. Ferguson Jr. (Cindy), Gordon Daniel Ferguson (Anne), Lois Ferguson Giles (Windell), and Jeffrey Bryan Ferguson. Carol and Bill owned and operated Ferguson's General Merchandise in Roseland for nearly 20 years. When the store closed in the 90's, Carol continued her desire to care for others in the Health Care Field until retirement. Additionally, she also worked in childcare at Woodland Baptist Church. She was a loyal member of Jonesboro Baptist Church as well as a member of the choir for many faithful years. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bill; Her Siblings, Louise Smith, Elizabeth French Harris, Richard Wilson Campbell, Mary Lee Bowling and Mildred Marie Crowley. Carol was also preceded in death by a special Daughter-In-Law, Anita White Ferguson. Carol is survived by her four children, Billy, Danny, Lois and Jeff; Nine Grandchildren, Carey (George), Clint (Kelley), Jessica (Byron), Bryan (Misty), Alison (Devin), Josh (Kim), Sydney, Brooke (Walker), and Greg. Carol is also survived by 13 Great-Grandchildren, Cameron, Cobi, Caleb, Nate, Chase, Ben, Lexi, Colton, Waverly, Raegan, Heath, Aspen and Hunter; and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. The Family wishes to extend heartfelt appreciation for the loving care for many years by Dr. James Scott Wade, Amber Bryant, (Dr. Wade's nurse), Dr. Charles Betz and the Seven Hills Hospice Service, whom the family would like to mention the friendship we developed and the outstanding care and guidance we received from Alice Powell. Special mention of Anna Placek, Carol's lifelong best friend from Baltimore Maryland, for over 75 years, an additional part of Carol's life was Glenda Walton, Michael Lawhorne and Sylvia Mays. Carol's dream during her decline in health was to remain in her home surrounded by family. With God's Blessings, her children, grandchildren, and caregiver's Katherine Beavers, Kim Ferguson, Sharon Hartless, Eleanora Meade, Kortni Spencer and Frances Flores (Tootie,) her wish and dream was honored. She passed surrounded by her loved ones, reassuring her, she was going to be okay and that her family will continue to keep her memory alive. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Byrum-Parr Funeral Home by the Rev. Carroll Martin with burial to follow in Jonesboro Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 until p.m. on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the funeral home, and at other times at her home. Byrum-Parr Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 10 Roseland, VA 22967
