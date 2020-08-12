Ferguson, Ellen Bianchi

You have permission to edit this article.
Ellen Bianchi Ferguson, March 3, 1961, to Thursday, July 9, 2020. On Thursday July 9, 2020, Ellen passed away peacefully in her sleep at Heritage Green Assisted Living in Lynchburg, Virginia. She had been battling dementia for ten years and also had been diagnosed with heart failure. Ellen was born on March 3, 1961, at DeWitt Army Hospital, Fort Belvoir, Virginia. Ellen was predeceased by her Parents Lieutenant Colonel Retired Emilio Renaldo Bianchi and Ellen Frances Bianchi and sister Brenda Robinson. Ellen loved to read and listen and dance to music. She loved making people laugh. She cared for the underdog and always wanted to help those less fortunate than herself. Ellen is survived by her husband, Kevin Arthur Ferguson of Lynchburg Virginia; Daughter, Christina Marie Ferguson of Louisa, Virginia; grandson, Kevin James; and three granddaughters, Margaret Elizabeth, Jacqueline Anne and Judith Arlene. A memorial service will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug, 19, 2020. Information for family and friends to follow. The information will not be made public.

