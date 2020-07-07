Ferguson, Hazel Fitzgerald
Ferguson, Hazel Fitzgerald

January 16, 1946 - July 5, 2020 Hazel Fitzgerald Ferguson, 74, of Cedar Lane, Appomattox, died on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the loving wife of Lloyd Wayne Ferguson Sr. for 56 years and 364 days. Born in Albemarle County, Va., on January 16, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Carrington James and Florence Bryant Fitzgerald. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church. Hazel was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. In addition to her husband she is survived by a daughter, Janet Ferguson of Appomattox; a son, Lloyd Wayne Ferguson Jr. and Denise of Spout Spring; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Patty Lynn Clements and three sisters, Helen Doss, Margaret McFadden, and Joyce McCormick. Hazel's wishes were to be cremated and taken home to watch over her family. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to the American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, VA 23060. Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com

