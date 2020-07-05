Ferguson, Mary Corinne

January 5, 1931 - April 25, 2020 Mary Corinne Ferguson, 89, passed away on April 25, 2020, due to Congestive Heart Failure at Lynchburg General Hospital. Corinne's interment was delayed due to the Corona Virus quarantine, but will now be held on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Spring Hill Cemetery. Pastor Tyler Scarlett, Forest Baptist Church, will deliver a graveside service. The service is intended primarily for family, however Corinne's friends and acquantances are welcome to attend the service. Diuguid Funeral Service & Crematory-Wiggington Road Chapel 811 Wiggington Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502
