Ferguson, Mary L.

Mary L. Ferguson, 75, of Amherst, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Madison Heights is assisting the family. Please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory
