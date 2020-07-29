Ferguson, Mary L.
0 entries

Ferguson, Mary L.

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Mary L. Ferguson, 75, of Amherst, Va., peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory Madison Heights is assisting the family. Please visit www.tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory

+1 
Ferguson, Mary L.
+1 
Ferguson, Mary L.
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ferguson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert