April 19, 1947 - July 7, 2020 Avery Wilson Fitzgerald, 73, of Coleman Falls, Va., died on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia Fitzgerald for 52 years. He was born on April 19, 1947, in Lynchburg, a son of Arthur Wilson Fitzgerald and Maggie Coleman Fitzgerald. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons and their families, Aubrey Fitzgerald (Sherry) and John Fitzgerald (Brandy); grandchildren, Hannah Wilson, Ivy Fitzgerald, and Joe Fitzgerald, all of Coleman Falls; brother, Ryland Fitzgerald (Lucille) of Coleman Falls; and two sisters, Catherine Gray of Eden, N.C., and Loraine Stinnett of Powhatan. Avery served his country in the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Cove United Methodist Church and was a carpenter with incredible talent. He was a devoted gardener who shared the fruits of his labor with many. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10, 2020, from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at Tharp Funeral Home, Lynchburg. Memorial contributions may be sent to The American Cancer Society or The American Heart Association. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
Fitzgerald, Avery Wilson
To plant a tree in memory of Avery Fitzgerald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.