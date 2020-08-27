Fitzgerald, Victor Carroll

April 13, 1934 - August 25, 2020 Victor Carroll Fitzgerald, 86, of Forest, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at his residence. He was the husband of Rita Coleman Fitzgerald. Born on April 13, 1934, in Amherst County, he was the son of the late Walter Carroll Fitzgerald and the late Beulah Staples Fitzgerald. Vic was a retired assistant manager for Advance Auto, where he served for 50 years. He was a member of Fairview United Methodist Church, where he served on numerous committees and volunteered in the food pantry until his health failed. Vic enjoyed playing guitar in local bands. In his retirement years, he enjoyed playing music at local nursing homes with his bands, The Happy Timers and Second Wind. He also played many years in the Appomattox Avalon Club with the band, Country After Dark. In addition to his parents, Vic was preceded in death by his dear cousin, Barbara Coffey, who was like a sister to him and an infant granddaughter, Samantha Faith Deacon. In addition to his parents, Vic is survived by his stepson, Jeff Deacon and his wife, Jamie, of Amherst; two grandchildren, Lauren Hope Deacon and Brady Luke Deacon; sisters-in-law, Kathleen Foster of Lynchburg, Debbie Fisher of Evington, and Brenda Grubbs of Rustburg; his cousins, Betty Evans, Susan Parks, Debbie Campbell, Larry Arrington, Kathy Grinstead, Kevin Iseman, Lisa Duvall, Keith Iseman and Joelle Robinson; and other loving family members and friends. A memorial service will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Whitten Timberlake Chapel with the Rev. Phil Showers officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home and at other times at the residence. Due to COVID-19 regulations, the family and funeral home request that guests where masks and maintain the 6-feet social distancing rule. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairview United Methodist Church, Centra Hospice or the Lynchburg Humane Society. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittentimberlake.com. Whitten Timberlake Chapel is serving the family, (434) 239-0331.
