Flint, Lorraine Kiley

March 21, 1923 - July 9, 2020 Lorraine Kiley Flint, died peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was the wife of Lloyd Granvil Flint Jr., for 61 years. Born on March 21, 1923, in Covington, Pa., she was the daughter of William Henry Kiley and Addah Richards Kiley. Besides her parents Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Flint and brothers Richard Kiley and William Kiley. She is survived by her children, Robert L. Flint (Polly), Gary F. Flint, Betty G. Flint (Wylie Dawson), William K. Flint (Su); grandchildren, Andrew Flint, Emily Flint Hall, Will Dawson, Kyle Flint, Erik Flint; sister, Shirley K. Booth; five great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lorraine graduated from Covington High School in 1940 and Lynchburg College in 1943. While at LC she met Lloyd Flint. With the outbreak of war the two delayed marriage. Lorraine taught Business and English at Bedford High School as Lloyd went off to the European theater as an Army lieutenant. An interesting part of their 'greatest generation' story is that many of Lorraine's students were relatives or neighbors of the "Bedford Boys" as Lloyd landed at Normandy. The Senior Class of 1945 at Bedford High dedicated their yearbook "The Peaks" in honor of Lorraine. Lloyd and Lorraine were married on VJ Day, September 2, 1945. Lorraine was dedicated to the City of Lynchburg and greatly involved in church and civic affairs. She served as Treasurer for three candidates in their General Assembly races. She was the first woman appointed to the Central Virginia Planning District Commission and served a term as Chairman of the Commission. She was appointed to the Board of Trustees at Lynchburg College and received the T. Gibson Hobbs Memorial Award for service to the college, the church and the community. Lorraine also served on the Board of Virginia Baptist Hospital and on the Centra Board after the merger of Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the only woman to serve on the Lynchburg Bicentennial Commission where she served as Treasurer. (She recently told her daughter the only reason she agreed to serve is that she was told if she didn't, there would be no woman on the Commission). She was a member of First Christian Church for 73 years serving as Elder, Committee Chair, Sunday School and Bible School teacher. She obtained a rating as a silver life master in bridge with the American Contract Bridge League. The family is most appreciative of Beverly Horsley, Roma Fugua and Mary Lou Long as well as other loving individuals and the excellent, supportive team at Gentle Shepherd Hospice all of whom enhanced Mom's life. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Dr. Lynchburg, VA 24501 or First Christian Church, 3109 Rivermont Avenue Lynchburg, VA 23503. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com. Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Rd., Lynchburg, VA. 24502
