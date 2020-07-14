Floyd, Helen Grace Fitzgerald

Helen Grace Fitzgerald Floyd, 75, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Lynchburg General Hospital. Born in Amherst County, Mrs. Floyd was the daughter of the late Joseph Pedett and Fronnie Bell Maddox Fitzgerald. She was retired as a Cook with Reston Hospital and was a member of Piney River Baptist Church. She was the light of many lives as she gave herself to the needs of others, especially to her family. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was known to light up a room with her infectious personality. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Wilson Floyd Jr.; and daughter, Debbie J. Lloyd. She is survived by her son, Richard Wilson Floyd of Alexandria; grandchildren, Shawn Wilson Lloyd, Heather Nicole Mclaskey (Kyle), Haley Marie Presley (Joshua), Samantha Floyd and Hunter Floyd; three great-grandchildren, Gracie Jean Presley, Liliana Marie Lloyd and Jackson Len Presley; four brothers; six sisters; and numerous nieces, nephews and loving friends. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Amherst Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at the funeral home. Driskill Funeral Chapel, Amherst. www.DriskillFuneral.com.
