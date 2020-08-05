Foldes, Elfriede Franziska Melanie

October 9, 1936 - July 30, 2020 Frieda, or Elfi Foldes, was born in Vienna, Austria, in 1936. Her family moved to the small town of Bad Leonfeldon during World War II. She met her husband of 52 years, Josef Foldes, a Hungarian refugee post-war, while both were living in Salzburg. In 1954, they came to the United States with their newborn son. They settled in Derby, N.Y., and built a home for six children, many pets, and a home base for numerous friends and family. In 2007, Frieda moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in Lynchburg, Va., and spent her remaining years there, with many visits to and from her children and grandchildren throughout the United States. She will be remembered for her easy laughter, strength, playfulness, and the unconditional love she gave. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe; her brother, Horst; and her son-in-law, Daniel Gerwitz (Christine). She is survived by her loving family, brother, Hermann (Ursula); children, Zoltan Foldes (Alicia), Christina Gerwitz, Laszlo (Denise), Laura Aeschbacker (Andrew), Elizabeth Foldes Meiman (Henry), and Joseph Foldes Jr. (Dorota), 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and the many beloved nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews in Austria and Hungary. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020, 12 p.m. at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Roundelay Rd., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Service will be streamed: www.stmva.org Burch-Messier 317 West Main, Bedford VA 24523
