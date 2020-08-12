Ford, Emily Cossey

Emily Cossey Ford, 58, of Lynchburg, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Ford of Lynchburg, and a multitude of loving friends and family. Per Emily's wishes there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer Society of America. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.
