You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ford, Emily Cossey
0 entries

Ford, Emily Cossey

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Emily Cossey Ford, 58, of Lynchburg, went to meet the Lord on Saturday, August 8, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, Tommy Ford of Lynchburg, and a multitude of loving friends and family. Per Emily's wishes there will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Cancer Society of America. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenparkave.com. Whitten Park Ave Chapel is serving the family, (434) 845-4521.

Ford, Emily Cossey

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert