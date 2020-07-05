September 11, 1923 - July 2, 2020 James Foster left this world to be with his heavenly Father on July 2, 2020. He can finally join his loving wife Doris, who left us in 2016. Born on September 11, 1923, he was the son of the late Lyle and Masssie Foster. After World War II service in the Navy, James married his sweetheart Doris, and they became active members at the Elon Baptist Church. He was employed as a pattern maker at Lynchburg Foundry until his retirement. In addition to his wife, James is survived by two daughters, Dale (Bennett) Foster, and Debbie (Butch) Keyes; four grandchildren, Todd (Becky) Foster, Troy (Melanie Howard) Foster, Carrie (Brent) Doty, and Tori Foster; six great-grandchildren Cameron (Kami), Peyton, Lily, Aviva, Eli, and Emma; and one great-great grandbaby, Elyza. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the loving caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living, Christiansburg, Va. At this time a private graveside service for the family will be held at Elon Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, consider a contribution in memory of James, to Elon Baptist Church, 145 Younger Drive, Madison Heights, VA 24572. To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.whittenmonelison.com. Whitten Monelison Chapel is serving the family, (434) 929-5712.
Foster, James Anthony
