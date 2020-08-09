You have permission to edit this article.
Foster Sr., Reverend William Massie
Foster Sr., Reverend William Massie

September 9, 1931 - August 7, 2020 The Reverend William "Bill" Massie Foster Sr., 88, of Shipman, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at his residence. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel with the Reverends Samuel Woodson and James Rose officiating. Interment will follow at Bright Hope Baptist Church Cemetery in Lovingston. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Covid-19 guidelines must be followed during the service. Arrangements under the direction of Wells/Sheffield Funeral Chapel, Lovingston, Va., (434-263-4097).

