Fowler, Virginia Brown

August 16, 1930 - August 22, 2020 Virginia Brown Fowler, 90, of Evington, slipped quietly into eternal rest on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home. Funeral services and burial will be held privately due to COVID-19 related illness within the family. A celebration of Virginia's life will be held at a later date. The family requests no visitors at their homes at this time, but would like to thank all for your prayers, love, and support Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Lynchburg, is assisting the family. To send condolences, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com.
