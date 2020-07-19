Francis, Betty Lewis

November 11, 1939 - July 17, 2020 Betty Lewis Francis, 80, of Lynchburg, our devoted wife and mother, went to be with the Lord, on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Centra Lynchburg General Hospital. She was the faithful and loving wife of Arthur Louis Francis. Mrs. Francis was born in Campbell County, on November 11, 1939, a daughter of the late Ivory Johnson Lewis and Flossie Covington Lewis. She was a member of Childrey Baptist Church. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two daughters, Bonnie Francis of Bedford, Vickie Francis-Turner (Eddie) of Evington; one son, Tony Francis of Nathalie; two grandchildren, Windie Guthrie, Kristie Newcomb; two great-grandsons, Lucas and Asa; one sister, Helen Martin of Danville; and a number of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold and Gene Lewis. A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020, at Childrey Baptist Church Cemetery by the Rev. Bennie Matthews. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Way, Memphis, TN 38105 Henderson Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Brookneal is assisting the family. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hendersonfuneral.net
