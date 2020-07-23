Garland, Dorothy Mae

Dorothy Mae Garland departed this life on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Liberty Ridge Health and Rehab, Lynchburg, Virginia. The family is receiving friends at the home of her son, Rod Garland, 3002 Roundelay Rd. from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Prayer of Faith. Interment will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will assemble at the church. Condolences may be emailed to comfuneral@aol.com. Please continue to follow the rules and regulations for COVID-19. Community Funeral Home directing.
