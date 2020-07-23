Gates, Deborah A.

Deborah A. Gates, 58, departed this life on Thursday, July 16 2020, at her residence in AltaVista, Va. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. In compliance with the Governor's order FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ANYONE IN ATTENDANCE. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.
To plant a tree in memory of Deborah Gates as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.