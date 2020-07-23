Gates, Deborah A.
Deborah A. Gates, 58, departed this life on Thursday, July 16 2020, at her residence in AltaVista, Va. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Chapel of Cook and Minnis Funeral Home. In compliance with the Governor's order FACE MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ANYONE IN ATTENDANCE. Cook and Minnis Funeral Home is assisting the family.

